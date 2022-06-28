Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $711,369.57 and approximately $16,586.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

