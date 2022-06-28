Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.79

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 47719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $974.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Zeta Global by 114.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.