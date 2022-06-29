1,131 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,401,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,271,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo stock opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.