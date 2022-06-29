13,625 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

