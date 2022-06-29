180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $10,336.68 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 1,689 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $10,336.68. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 203,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $4,441,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

