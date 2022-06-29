431,770 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 431,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,736,000. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 240.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 35,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

