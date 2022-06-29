49,300 Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Earthstone Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 1,994.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 2.14. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

