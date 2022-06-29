4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,726.49

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,726.49 ($33.45) and traded as low as GBX 2,350 ($28.83). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,400 ($29.44), with a volume of 9,992 shares.

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,700 ($45.39) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.12) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,642.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,724.06. The company has a market cap of £671.26 million and a P/E ratio of 36.49.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

