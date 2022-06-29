7,671 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 4.2% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $5.07 on Wednesday, hitting $486.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,911. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.33 and a 200 day moving average of $536.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.