8,378 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

