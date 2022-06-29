899 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,773. Deere & Company has a one year low of $295.59 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

