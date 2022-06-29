Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.61. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.