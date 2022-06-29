ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 887.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 66,793 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $310,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

