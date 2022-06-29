abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLFPY opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. abrdn has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3394 per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

