ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

