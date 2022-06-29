Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $283.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.72. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

