Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 2.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.52. 21,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.40 and its 200-day moving average is $327.72. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

