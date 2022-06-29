Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 7.0% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $283.80 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.40 and its 200-day moving average is $327.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.