Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $110.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $77.11 and last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 447460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,200. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

