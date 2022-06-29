Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

ODFL traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $253.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,249. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.68. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

