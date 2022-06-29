Advisor Resource Council Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.01. 91,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,923,729. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average of $202.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 166.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

