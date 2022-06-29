Advisor Resource Council Has $2.20 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $77.87. 1,208,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,179,813. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

