Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,749. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

