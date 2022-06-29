Advisor Resource Council Sells 1,620 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.46. 9,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

