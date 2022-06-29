Advisor Resource Council Sells 20,115 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisor Resource Council cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.5% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.33. The stock had a trading volume of 191,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062,131. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average of $174.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

