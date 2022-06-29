Advisor Resource Council Sells 22,821 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after buying an additional 168,719 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Envista by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envista by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after buying an additional 373,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Envista by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after buying an additional 74,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $93,850,000.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVST traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. 10,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

