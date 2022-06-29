Advisor Resource Council Trims Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252,494 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

PDBC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,517. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

