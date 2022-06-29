Aeon 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $838,917.75 and approximately $21.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.00596334 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

