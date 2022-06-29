AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

AVAV stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,407.53 and a beta of 0.43.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,279,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 111.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 278,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 232,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

