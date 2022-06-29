AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of AVAV traded down $7.17 on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,959. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,465.51 and a beta of 0.43. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,142,000 after purchasing an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,002,000 after buying an additional 184,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

