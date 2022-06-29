Aeternity Market Capitalization Achieves $29.56 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $29.56 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 402,264,616 coins and its circulating supply is 356,443,672 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.