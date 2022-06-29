Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.08. 88,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,411 shares of company stock worth $89,152,520 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.