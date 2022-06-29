AirSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $12.84 million and $4.28 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 43.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,016.42 or 1.00012135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

