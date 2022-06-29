Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) shares traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.30. 339,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 805,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.71. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.49.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$233.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5505965 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.99%.

In other news, Director Paul Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,000.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

