Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,160 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

