Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,178,000 after buying an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $225.07. 17,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,891. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.