Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.07. 17,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,891. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.32 and a 200 day moving average of $274.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

