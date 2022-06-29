Albert D Mason Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,449,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,638,000 after purchasing an additional 203,858 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fastenal by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 61,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

