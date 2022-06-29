Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $411.39 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

