Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 328,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 375,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,279,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.94. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

