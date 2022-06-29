Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 3,284 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.09% of Agilysys worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,503. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 240.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

