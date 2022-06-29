Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

