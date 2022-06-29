Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.33 (LON:AAVC)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AAVC remained flat at $GBX 48.60 ($0.60) during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.34. The company has a market capitalization of £58.99 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a one year low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 71 ($0.87).

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed £15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and £16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

