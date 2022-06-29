Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.82

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.82 and last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 49429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.65.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.42.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at C$674,245. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,023 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.