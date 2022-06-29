Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 960,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,860,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

