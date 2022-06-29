American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.16

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $9.03. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 1,461,684 shares traded.

AXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

The company has a market cap of $961.68 million, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

