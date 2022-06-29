American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.36.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.