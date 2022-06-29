American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 166.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.52. 150,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

