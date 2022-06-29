American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Invests $348,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,170 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CQP. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of CQP stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 1,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,492. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

