American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,762. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

